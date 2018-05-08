Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch season held opening night on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch League started their season on Monday with three games at Surerus Park.

The league is running a competitive division as well as a recreational division for residents who don’t take the sport quite as serious.

The competitive division started off the season with six of their teams playing against each other. Farm Team defeated Mclean Oilfield 21-13, The Bombers beat the Rack Smackers 19-13, and Baker Hughes beat Revolution 10-1.

The Recreation division will play today as their games are slated for Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the competitive division plays on Mondays and Wednesdays.