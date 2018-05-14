Fort St. John Resident breaks four Canadian bench press records

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN – The Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) / Canadian Powerlifting Federation (CPF) held the Western Canadian Championships in Regina on May 5th and 6th, where a Fort St. John resident broke four Canadian bench Press Records.

Rob Nikoleychuk competed in the 100kg weight class where he participated in the bench press equipped event, as well as the raw bench press event. In the bench equipped Nikoleychuk lifted 500 pounds, and in the bench raw event he lifted 440 pounds. His lifts were both good enough for Canadian titles, as well as Canadian records in the GPC and CFP.

“I was gunning for all the records for the raw and equipped, my goal was to get the GPC and CPF records.”

The bench equipped event involves a supportive shirt that is designed to protect the athletes body and help them lift more weight, where as the bench raw event doesn’t give the athletes any support. When competing in the events athletes have three lifts, the second lift must be higher weight then the first, and the third lift higher then the second.

During the bench equipped Nikoleychuk lifted his foot which resulted in a “no lift’ and meant he only had two more attempts to put up the weight.

“It made me nervous, you only get three lifts, the best of the three count and since I was aiming at going for all the records I got a little nervous.” Nikoleychuk said. “I went for the same weight for my second lift and then took a huge jump in my third lift and went for the 500 pounds.”

Nikoleychuk plans to prepare for his next competitions by training at Gators Gym right here in Fort St. John. Up next for Nikoleychuk is the Canadian Open competition in Prince George on May 27th, the IPL Nationals in Red Deer on August 11th, and then Worlds in Budapest, Hungary on September 14th.