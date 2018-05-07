Fort St. John resident selected in the WHL Bantam Draft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Western Hockey League held its Bantam Draft last Thursday in Red Deer, and for the fourth time in the past six years, a Fort St. John player was selected.

Hunter Brown of the Fort St. John Northern Metallic Bantam Flyers was selected in the seventh round of last Thursday’s draft, 138th overall, by the Red Deer Rebels. A total of three players from the Peace Region were taken in the draft:

Devin Aubin (Falher) – 4th round, 75th overall, Spokane Chiefs

Hunter Brown (Fort St. John) – 7th round, 138th overall, Red Deer Rebels

Jayden Watson (Grande Prairie) – 8th round, 162nd overall, Saskatoon Blades

Advertisement

“He got picked because one he loves hockey, and two he knows what it takes on and off the ice,” said Brown’s former Head Coach Craig Brownlee. “He will not ever pass down ice time, he’s the type of kid who will work on his endurance and strength in team activities, but realizes thats an on going thing throughout the year so he does crossfit and things outside the team.”

Brownlee explained that Brown leads by example, and that he was a unanimous selection as the Captain of the team last season. Brown had 43 goals and 24 assists for a total of 67 points with the Flyers last season.

Brown is now the fourth player from Fort St. John to have been picked in the WHL Bantam Draft in the past six years. In 2013, Ralph Jarrett was drafted in the 2nd Round, 38th overall by the Victoria Royals. Three years ago, Tristen Nielsen was drafted 19th overall in the first round by the Calgary Hitmen.

Most recently, Connor Bowie was drafted in the 7th Round, 133rd overall in the 2016 draft by the Portland Winterhawks. Last season, Bowie was traded from the Winterhawks to the Prince George Cougars.