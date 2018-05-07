Fort St. John residents to compete at the B.C. Summer Games

COWICHAN, B.C. – Two Fort St. John residents will be competing at this years B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan this July.

Isabella Ziebart and Mykenzie Beech were notified earlier this week that they had made the B.C. Summer Games and will be competing in the U-15 soccer division.

Seven Fort St. John boys soccer players also tried out for the B.C. Summer games but the team has not been selected yet. The Boys have been invited back to Quesnel to go through a second tryout for the team.

The boys trying out are listed below:

Lee West

Dylan Buziak

Liam McGarvey

Sam Hafner

Jacob Haulszka

Harrison Sewell

Tyson Nielsen

The boys will likely be notified two to three weeks after their tryout next Saturday.