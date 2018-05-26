Fort St. John Slo Mixed Pitch League hosting IceBreaker Tournament this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slo Pitch league’s Annual Ice Breaker Tournament is happening this weekend at Surerus Park.

32 local teams have signed up for the two day tournament.

A concession stand and beer garden will be on site for any residents looking to spectate.

The Ice Breaker Tournament will be sharing Surerus Park with the “Kickin’ it with Friends” Charity Soccer Tournament that starts tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Slo Pitch Games start at 8:30 in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.