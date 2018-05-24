Fort St. John wakes up to smoky haze after thunderstorm Wednesday night

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The hot and dry weather in the Peace Region on Wednesday resulted in a massive thunderstorm rolling into Fort St. John last night, and has been replaced with a smoky-smelling haze.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., a thunderstorm moved over Fort St. John from the South Peace, which brought brief heavy downpours and a large number of lightning strikes. The North Peace Airport weather station recorded a trace of precipitation before midnight last night.

On Thursday morning, a large smokey-smelling haze was observed over Fort St. John, with other reports via social media of smoky skies near Mile 57 and in the Tower Lake area south of the Peace River. The BC Wildfire Service has not reported any new fires in the Peace Region on its map of fire locations. An update from the Wildfire Service is expected later this morning.

The high pressure ridge saw the all-time May 23rd temperature record broken in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Chetwynd yesterday.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.