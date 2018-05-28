Free Movies in the Park is back for 2018

Advertisement

Shell Canada and the Fort St. John Co-operative Association present Movies in the Park all summer long. Once again this year FREE Movies in the Park will happen each month starting with the event Friday, June 15 at Centennial Park.

The first two movies that will be shown are Captain Underpants and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The movies will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 15. On top of the movies, there will be food and of course popcorn being sold by the Northern Dance Theatre Society.

You can also join us on July 13 and August 24 for two more FREE movies each night. The movies for those months will be announced closer to each date.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Thank you to all our sponsors.

Presenting Sponsors:

Shell Canada

Fort St. John Co-operative Association

Supporting Sponsors:

Home Of The Whopper FSJ

D&T Disposals

Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort St John

Eagle Vision Video Productions Ltd.

Pioneer Sanitary Solutions

100.1 Moose FM