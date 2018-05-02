FSJ for LNG founder looking to host another rally

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Just a week and a half after hosting its first rally in Fort St. John in two years, the founder of FSJ for LNG says he wants to host another rally in the Energetic City this month, albeit with a twist.

Alan Yu says that though the group’s April 21st rally in support of Canada’s oil and gas industry was a success, he wants to build on that by holding synchronized rallies across the country. Yu explained that though there are a number of pro-resource development rallies planned across B.C. in the coming weeks, he feels that it would make more sense in getting a number of rallies to happen all on one day in order to amplify the group’s message.

Yu explained that he’s set a tentative date for the synchronized rally of May 17th, which is the Thursday before the May long weekend. He said he chose the date because he didn’t want it to interfere with any participants’ long weekend plans, while it also falls well before the May 21st date Kinder Morgan Canada has set as a deadline on whether or not it will proceed with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Yu said that he’s already spoken to other organizers in Ottawa and Manitoba, and will also be hosting a meeting with other groups this week in Richmond. He said that any updates on the situation can be found on the Synchronized Rally Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1805368989759174/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1525271412660295.

For more information, Yu can be contacted by phone at 1 (867) 688-8888 or via email at [email protected].