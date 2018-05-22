FSJ for LNG hosting another pro-resource development rally this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Just over a month after its last event, local grassroots organization FSJ for LNG will be hosting another rally in support of Canada’s natural resource industries, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, this coming weekend.

FSJ for LNG says that the rally is planned to take place at the Charlie Lake Boat Launch, pending the approval of a permit, on May 26th. The rally will be one of four synchronized rallies across B.C. set to take place that day, along with the Suits and Boots Rally in Langley, the LNG Rally in Kitimat, and the Natural Resource Rally in Smithers.

The two-part rally will once again start with a vehicle rally, with vehicles assembling on the frontage road near the UFA cardlock at 10:30 a.m. Participating vehicles will then drive to the Charlie Lake Boat Launch at 11:00 a.m. for the second part of the rally, which will feature Steven Simons of ResourcED delivering a keynote address.

FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu said that this coming weekend’s rally won’t be the first time his group will be holding a synchronized rally. In March of 2016, the group’s first truck rally happened at exactly the same time as rallies in Fort Nelson and Terrace.

“Synchronized rallies are meant to amplify our small voices,” said Yu. “Individually we meow, but together we roar. We are hoping that more places would join these sync’d rallies.”

For more information, visit the FSJ for LNG Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FSJ4LNG/