Fundraising tally nearby doubles at 2nd Annual MS Walk in Fort St. John 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After raising nearly $16,000 at the inaugural event last year, the second annual MS Walk in Fort St. John nearly doubled last year’s tally on Sunday.

MS Walk organizer Sherri Mytopher said that 91 walkers and 15 teams registered for Sunday’s one kilometre walk, which took place at Centennial Park. She said however that on the day of the walk, there were 130 that checked in, with another 20 who didn’t, bringing the estimated total number of walkers to 150.

According to the MS Walk’s website, this year’s online fundraiser has already brought in $23,380. Mytopher said that online donations are still being accepted, but she added that including other money raised, the final tally could be well over $30,000.

Mytopher explained that the big increase in donations this year was due to the event being in its second year, and also with residents who have been diagnosed with MS being more open to talking about it.

“People are more aware that its happening. More people are wanting to talk about being diagnosed with it, that’s one thing that came across this year at the walk. People are ready to talk about it and come out and have a peer support group. They want to have that happen.”

Mytopher said that she’s already begun to plan next year’s MS Walk, which includes other fundraisers leading up to the event including a burger and beer night. She said that next year’s walk is tentatively scheduled to happen in Centennial Park during the last weekend in May.

Mytopher said that the final fundraising amount should be tallied some time later this week.