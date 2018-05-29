Government announces repaving on Alaska Highway between Dawson Creek and Kiskatinaw Bridge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government says that work has started on a project that will see approximately 29 kilometres of the Alaska Highway resurfaced this summer.

The section of highway that will be resurfaced starts on the north side of the CN Rail tracks near the intersection of Highway 97 and the Dangerous Goods Route in Dawson Creek, and stretches to the Kiskatinaw River bridge. Pentiction-based Peters Brothers Construction Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the repaving project, which is valued at $6.1 million.

The Ministry of Transportation said that work has already begun, and is scheduled to finish by the end of the summer. The highway will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions during construction. Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of traffic signs and traffic-control personnel on-site.

The project comes a year ago after the highway was repaved from the top of the South Taylor Hill to the Kiskatinaw River Bridge. That project made headlines at the end of August last year, when motorists reported travel times of up to two and a half hours between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, a trip that usually takes at most an hour during the summer.