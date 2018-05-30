Grade four students set for Doig Day

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The grade fours of School District #60 will celebrate Doig Day tomorrow with the Doig River First Nations.

Doig Day will see the students travel to Doig River to participate in cultural activities and displays. The children will learn valuable skills like bannock making, tracking, hunting, hyde preparation, and more, during the day.

School District #60 has made the trip out to Doig River for over 20 years now and has no plans to stop in the near future.

Students will travel out to Doig River at 10:00 a.m. and return to school around 2:00 p.m.