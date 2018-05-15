Grande Prairie RCMP continue to investigate missing person case from 2008

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for the public’s help with a missing person case that dates back to 2008.

The RCMP continue to investigate the case of Andria Meise, who was first reported missing by her family in 2012. In the early stages of the investigation, it was reported that Andria was last seen in Grande Prairie in 2010, but the investigation revealed it was more likely she was last seen in 2008.

This year makes the 10th anniversary since her disappearance the RCMP are once again asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

Andria was 30 years old when she was last seen in Grande Prairie and is described as:

First Nation

Light complexion

Brown eyes

Brown hair

5’10″/141 Lbs

RCMP continue to actively investigate this file and have followed up on numerous pieces of information reported over the years.

Police believe that someone knows more about Andria’s disappearance and urge anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.