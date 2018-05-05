Grande Prairie RCMP looking for two missing teens

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for two missing teens.
The first missing teen is 14-year-old Scott Laird. Laird was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 3, 2018. Laird is described as:
- Caucasian
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- 5’6” / 150 lbs
- Last seen wearing a black ball cap with “Hawkeye” on the front
There is a concern for Laird’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.
The second teen is 13-year-old Amie Savard. Savard was last seen on May 4, 2018, also in Grande Prairie. Savard is described as:
- Metis
- Blonde/Brown/Pink hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’6” / 150 lbs
- Last seen wearing a white lace cropped shirt, multicoloured bikini top, skinny jeans, a black hoodie with Blink 182 log
It’s not believed the missing teens are connected. If you have any information about either teen, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com
