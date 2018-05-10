Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking the public for help in locating missing teenager.

13-year-old Samuel Sanderson was reported missing Thursday, after he was last seen in Grande Prairie at around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Cst. Melanie McIntosh said that Sanderson may be in the area of Muskoseepi Park.

Sanderson is described as Aboriginal, standing 5’9” tall, weighing 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) and by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.