Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two months.

45-year-old Leona Lee Hommy was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 11th. Hommy is described as Caucasian, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with red hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a hat, coat, and pants, though police do not know the colour of her clothing.

There is a concern for Hommy’s well-being, and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about Hommy or her whereabouts asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.