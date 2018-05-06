Grass fire erupts near CN Rail yard in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — A grass fire erupted near the CN Rail yard in Chetwynd on Sunday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered south of the CN Rail yard on Sunday, and is currently out of control, having burned at least 0.15 hectares. The Wildfire Service is listing the fire as being person-caused.

Advertisement

Peace FM in Chetwynd is reporting that the fire grew to around 3.5 hectares in size before crews were able to get the fire under control with the help of a helicopter. According to reports, the cause of the fire is deemed suspicious.

Peace FM is reporting that the fire is the fifth local fire crews have had to respond to in in the past week.

With files from Peace FM: http://peacefm.ca/five-hectar-fire-at-cn/