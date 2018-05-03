Grass fire off 271 Road spreads over half a kilometre due to high winds

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fire crews in Charlie Lake needed backup in dealing with a fast-moving grass fire that started west of Fort St. John yesterday afternoon.

The Peace River Regional District’s Protective Services Manager Deborah Jones-Middleton said that the Charlie Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire just north of IPAC Services on the 271 Road at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Jones-Middleton said that upon arrival, fire crews noted that the fire was spreading extremely quickly due to high winds and dry conditions.

According to Jones-Middleton, the Charlie Lake Fire Department called in additional fire crews from Taylor and Hudson’s Hope since sparks from the fire had started a spot fire roughly half a kilometre away. She said that 30 firefighters battled for roughly six hours, with the fire deemed under control by 11:30 p.m. However, Jones-Middleton added that at least one firefighter was monitoring through the overnight hours to ensure the fire did not flare up again.

Jones-Middleton said that no properties were damaged by the fire, but she was not able to provide an estimate on the final size of the fire. At this point, there’s no word on what caused the fire, but Jones-Middleton did add a reminder that despite the sogginess of the ground, dead and dry grass and trees can spread fire incredibly quickly in windy conditions.