Greyhound reduces Northeast B.C. service, WIlly’s Trucking to take over freight service

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though there’s less than a month until it is allowed to completely stop serving nearly all of Northern B.C., Greyhound Canada has reduced service on sixteen routes across the province, including the route serving Fort St. John.

Greyhound issued the notice to passengers from April 24th to April 30th, saying that the changes would go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on the 30th. Greyhound has reduced service on the Dawson Creek – Whitehorse and the Dawson Creek – Prince George to the minimum frequency of two trips in each direction per week.

In February, the Passenger Transportation Board approved Greyhound’s application to halt service to nearly all of B.C. north of Prince George, though the company has not made an application regarding its route between Dawson Creek and Edmonton.

The Passenger Transportation Board ruled that Greyhound will be allowed to cease service entirely after May 31st.

Meanwhile, the status of Greyhound freight service to the Fort St. John area won’t be left in limbo.

WIlly’s Trucking has announced that after May 31st, it will be operating as Greyhound’s courier contractor in the Fort St. John area. Regional Manager Brendan Loewen said that Willy’s will be responsible for bringing freight from Dawson Creek to Fort St. John, and for delivering to customers within a 25 kilometre radius of the City.

Loewen explained that for area Greyhound freight customers, the only difference will be that freight will need to be picked up at the Willy’s Trucking depot in Fort St. John, not at the Greyhound station. He said that all paperwork will continue to be the same.