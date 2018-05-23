Heat Warning issued for Alberta Peace

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for all of Northern Alberta, including areas around Beaverlodge, Grande Prairie, Peace River, and Fairview.

Meteorologists say that an upper-level high pressure ridge building over Alberta will bring a period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near or above 29 degrees and overnight lows near or above 14 degrees. The ridge is expected to last through to Thursday evening. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Friday for some portions of Alberta.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Residents of and visitors to the above-warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Advertisement

Residents should also monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.