Horgan says takeover of Trans Mountain does not reduce risk of spill

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline says the fight will continue in court, regardless of who owns the project.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says the federal government’s decision to take over the pipeline from Kinder Morgan doesn’t change his government’s position and it will proceed with its reference case to the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Horgan says the case was never about who owns the pipeline, but whether B.C. has the right to protect its environment from the impact of a bitumen spill.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

He says Ottawa’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline does not reduce the risk of a spill.

The province is asking the Appeal Court whether it has the right to regulate the transportation of hazardous substances inside its borders.

Horgan says the fact the pipeline is about to be owned by a federal Crown corporation doesn’t affect the case.