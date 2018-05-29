Hospital Foundation raises $80,000 on Bluey Day

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s cancer care and treatment fund got an $80,000 boost over the weekend.

Thirty five residents decided to “be brave and shave” at this year’s Bluey Day fundraiser, which took place last Saturday. The Foundation said that enough hair was collected from the shaves to make eight wigs.

The Foundation’s events coordinator Colleen Fraser said that one of the highlights of this year’s Bluey Day was seeing councillor Larry Evans, as well as his son Neil and grandson Linden all shave their heads for the cause. Since 1998, Bluey Day has raised over $1.7 million for the Hospital Foundation.