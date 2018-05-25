Hospital Foundation says 35 shavers participating in Bluey Day on Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Thirty participants are confirmed to getting ready to “be brave and shave” this coming Saturday for the 18th annual Bluey Day in Fort St. John.

Bluey Day, which is put on by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, is taking place this coming Saturday at the BC Ambulance Service building on 96th Street.

The Foundation’s special events coordinator Coleen Fraser says that 35 confirmed participants have already raised a total of $36,000 as of Friday morning. This year’s goal is raise $50,000 for the Fort St. John hospital.

Since the first Bluey Day event back in 1998, over $1.6 million has been raised. One hundred percent of the funds have stayed in the community to help those with the fight against cancer.

This year’s event, which is open to the public, is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a barbecue onsite, with all of the proceeds going to the fundraiser.

If you would like more information on participating, volunteering, sponsoring and donating to the campaign, contact the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation at (250) 261-7563.