Hot and dry weather making way for possible thunderstorms later this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada forecasters say that the Peace Region won’t be getting a much-needed dump of precipitation anytime soon, and an unstable airmass could exacerbate the current dry conditions later this week.

Meteorologist Cindy Yu says that a ridge of high pressure will be bringing sunny skies and temperatures into the high-20’s or even low 30’s to Fort St. John during the first half of the week. Yu said however that temperatures will start to return to the low- to mid-20’s in the latter half of the week, as a low pressure trough moves across B.C. from the Alaska Panhandle.

She said however that the passing front will be followed by an unstable airmass that could result in thunderstorms across Northeast B.C. Yu said that while those possible storms would cause localized precipitation, the region isn’t forecast to see any significant, steady rainfall that would help lower the current fire danger rating, which is sitting at between high and extreme in much of the northeast.

The BC Wildfire Service says that says that while no new human-caused wildfires were started in this corner of the province over the Victoria Day long weekend, a number of lightning-caused fires were started north of Fort St. John after a band of thunderstorms erupted on Sunday evening.