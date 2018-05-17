Hudson’s Hope hosting B.C High School Rodeo Provincials this weekend

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The B.C Junior Rodeo Provincials will Barrel race their way into Hudson’s Hope this weekend.

The top 12 ranked competitors in each event from the North and South region will be competing in three days of scoring. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for Nationals in Huron, North Dakota, as well as the Canadian finals in Merrit.

Events for boys rodeo include; BAC-Bareback, BAC-Saddle Bronc, Jr Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, and Ribbon Roping.

Events for girls rodeo include; Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Pole Bending, Ribbon Roping, and Team Roping.

The rodeo starts at 10:00 a.m. Friday.