Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for May

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 32 calls for service over the last four weeks.

During the month of April, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP issued 58 Motor Vehicle Act Warnings and Violation Tickets. One impaired driver was stopped and charged during this period. Four check stops were conducted in an effort to combat impaired driving.

Cst. McKenna said that the Hudson’s Hope Speed Watch program is progressing and expected to implemented in the next few weeks, and that the detachment is still welcoming volunteers to help with the program.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP was assisted by officers from Fort St John, Chetwynd, and North Peace Traffic Services during an enforcement campaign over the May long weekend. Extra police presence on the highway, on ATVs, and on the water was focused in historically busy areas in an effort to prevent offences and injuries to outdoor enthusiasts.

Advertisement

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP Positive Ticketing program has begun and will continue until fall. Several youths have been “caught in the act” being safe or acting in a positive way such as wearing a bike helmet, using a crosswalk to safely cross the road, or wearing a seatbelt. When officers witness this, the youth can be issued a free ice cream positive ticket. Cst. McKenna extended a big thank you to Belinda Karlin and the staff at Marg’s Mini Mart for partnering with the local RCMP in promoting safety and positivity in our community.

On April 24th, officers responded to a complaint of a shoplifting theft from the Sportsman Inn Liquor store. The suspect was described as a First Nations woman, approximately 20-30 years old, standing 5’5” tall, with a stocky build. She had bleached hair with an orange tint. Anyone with information can contact the RCMP locally or Crime stoppers.

On May 20th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called out to a home on Twelve Mile road for a possible domestic assault. A man was arrested and lodged in cells for a few hours to sober up and was released later in the day. The file is still being monitored.

On May 20th, the RCMP located a vehicle parked at a local business with expired insurance. The driver eventually returned to the vehicle and was issued seven violation tickets for multiple infractions. The vehicle was also towed.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.