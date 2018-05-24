Hunter Brown invited to BC Hockey U16 provincial hockey camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John resident has been invited to BC Hockey’s U16 Provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake this summer.

Hunter Brown, a former member of the Fort St. John Northern Metallic Bantam Flyers will be playing for Team White at the camp. Out of 62 players invited to the camp, Brown is the only one from the Peace Region. Three weeks ago, he was also drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the seventh round of this year’s WHL Bantam Draft.

“I don’t feel any pressure, I’m just going to go out there and do my best, see how it goes.” Brown said of being the only athlete from the Peace. “Hopefully I make it, if I don’t I’ll just keep working hard for the WHL.”

The camp is composed of three teams (White, Blue, and Yellow) who will participate in on and off-ice activities as well as scrimmage each other each day.

Advertisement

Players were invited to the camp based on their performances at the U16 B.C. Cup that was held in Salmon Arm last April. 20 out of the 62 players invited will be selected to play for Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer next February.

“Hopefully, I’m going to go in there thinking I’ve got a chance, but its going to be pretty tough to make it.” Brown said on his chance of making the team.

Team B.C. is the defending champion of the tournament after they beat Team Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan last year.

Up next for Brown is the Red Deer Rebels Prospect camp which starts next week.