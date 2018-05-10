Huskies donate TV to local seniors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies recently made a donation, giving back to some of their biggest supporters: local seniors.

The Huskies used a 55″ flatscreen TV while hosting the Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials in March, and when the tournament was over the team’s Provincial Committee wanted to donate the TV to an organization that needed one. The Huskies said the Fort St. John Senior Citizens Association Hall fit the criteria perfectly. The Association will be using the donated TV for weekly games of bingo.

“The Seniors have always been big supporters of Huskies hockey, most of the time they are the first fans to show up to the game.” Huskies President Michael Basco stated. “My personal hope is that next year the Huskies will have a few times to go play Bingo, floor curling, and other games with the seniors.”

Up next for the Huskies is their Annual General Meeting on May 28th which will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Office.

The team’s main training camp is August 24th – 26th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.