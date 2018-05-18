ICBC urging motorists to use caution while travelling this long weekend

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. — As drivers hit the road this Victoria Day long weekend, ICBC is reminding motorists that police will be conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz to target high-risk driving behaviours, including speeding, distracted, and impaired driving.

Over the 2016 May long weekend, 490 people were injured in 1,900 crashes across B.C. That same year, Over the Victoria Day long weekend, 38 people were injured in 140 crashes throughout the North Central region. On average, two people are killed every year on B.C. roads from 6:00 p.m. Friday to midnight on Monday.

ICBC says that motorists can reduce their likelihood in being involved in a crash by taking precautions like planning their route, not speeding up when being passed, staying focused on the road, and allowing enough travel time. With more motorcyclists on the roads, motorists should allow at least three seconds following distance when behind a motorcycle. At intersections, the safest choice is to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming rider as it can be hard to tell how fast they’re travelling.