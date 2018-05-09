Inconnu Swim Club dominates in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club was in action last weekend at the Northern Lights Swim Meet, where the team thoroughly dominated the competition.

The club came home with 11 total aggregates, sweeping the podium in the Boys 11-12 division, the Boys 15-up division, and the Girls 15-up. The swimmers who achieved aggregates are listed below:

Boys 8-under:

Gold- Ryder Modde

Boys 11-12:

Gold – Owen Lang (placed first in every event he swam)

Silver – Julien Kemp

Bronze – Dayton Carson

Boys 13-14:

Gold – Tytan Carson

Boys 15-up:

Gold – Eric Louie

Silver – Griffin Ternier-Smith

Bronze – Cole Crook

Girls 15-up:

Gold – Jayden Forster

Silver – Jaime Jodoin

Bronze – Brittany Welsh

Advertisement

The meet included mostly clubs from Fort St. John and Grand Prairie but also had some competitive swimmers come up from Calgary. According to head coach Steve Carson, the goal of the meet was to bring all of his swimmers to the event to show the Calgary clubs that there are competitive swimmers in the northern regions.

Alex Hedges broke her own 100 metre freestyle club record for the second meet in a row with a time of 58.86. Hedges won’t be attending the club’s next meet in Kamloops as she was invited to swim with Team B.C. at the Mel Zajac Invitational.

This was the final meet of the year for the club’s swimmers aged 12 and under. The club’s older swimmers will be competing in 2nd Annual TRU Wolfpack Invitational from June 1st-3rd before the championship season starts in the first week of July.