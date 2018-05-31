Inconnu Swim Club heading to Kamloops for TRU Wolfpack Invitational

Advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club is traveling to Kamloops this weekend for the 2nd Annual TRU Wolfpack Invitational.

The club will bring 15 swimmers to the event with hopes of using the meet as one last chance to qualify swimmers for the Manitoba-Saskatchewan Provincials in July.

One of the club’s star swimmers Alex Hedges will not take part in the Kamloops meet as she will be swimming for Team B.C this weekend at the Mel Zajac Invitational in Vancouver.

Next up for the club is the Manitoba-Saskatchewan Provincials in July where some swimmers will hope to qualify for the Canadian Junior Championships slated for the end of July.