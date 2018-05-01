Inconnu Swim Club Prepares for Northern Lights Swim Meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club is set to travel to Grand Prairie this weekend to compete in the Northern Lights Swim Meet.

38 swimmers from the club will be attending the meet, the last of the year for the novice and beginner age groups. The older swimmers will be using this meet primarily as an opportunity to train in a long course pool for the 2nd Annual TRU Wolfpack Invitational, and the Championship Season.

Some swimmers will be using the Northern Lights Swim meet as an opportunity to qualify for provincials this July. The club will be competing in the Saskatchewan Provincials because the B.C. provincials were split in two groups and Inconnu Swim Club Head Coach Steve Carson didn’t want to mess with the cohesiveness of the club.

Eric Louie, Griffin Ternier-Smith, Alex Hedges and Brittany Welsh who all competed at the Western Canadian Swim Championships will all be attending the meet.

The Club’s remaining meets will be the 2nd Annual TRU Wolfpack Invitational from June 1st-3rd, and the Championship Season which will start the first week of July.

The Northern Lights Swim Meet will be held from May 4th to May 6th at the East Link Centre.