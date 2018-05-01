Investors Group Walk For Alzheimer’s is May 6th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be joining the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. this Sunday to participate in the Investors Group walk for Alzheimers.

The Alzheimer’s Society says that over 500,000 people are living with the disease across Canada, 70,000 in B.C. alone. The walk aims to honour and remember those who face Alzheimer’s in the community.

Anyone is welcome to attend the walk. The walk will be held at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 11:00 a.m. To 12:00 p.m.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. at the Pomeroy.