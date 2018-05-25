John Banky’s death ruled a homicide after police confirm I.D. of human remains found in burned-down house

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP have confirmed that human remains found in a house west of Charlie Lake that burned down in late March are those of John Banky, and are investigating his death as a homicide.

The RCMP were called out to a report of a fire at 55-year-old John Banky’s home on Hannaford Road near Charlie Lake at around 3:15 a.m. on March 30th. Police said that Banky’s late model red Toyota Tundra pickup was found on fire on the road heading to Lakepoint Golf and Country Club at around 6:30 that same morning.

Back on April 11th, North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that human remains had been found during a forensic examination of Banky’s Hannaford Road home. The BC Coroners Service was called in to assist the RCMP with their investigation, and Cpl. Saunderson announced this morning that those remains have been confirmed as Banky’s.

Investigators have ruled Banky’s death as a homicide, and police are now asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation. Anyone with information about Banky’s death is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.