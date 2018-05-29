John Mellencamp show this November in Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Following two hugely-successful U.S. concert tours, JOHN MELLENCAMP will set out once again this Fall for 20+ stops across Canada for his SAD CLOWNS & HILLBILLIES TOUR.

Hailed by critics and fans alike as one of Mellencamp’s most authentic and crowd-pleasing concerts of his career, the tour will begin September 26th in Moncton, NB and span two months including Dawson Creek, BC at the Encana Events Centre on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 1st at 10:00 am local time. Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 30th at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, May 31st at 10:00 pm local time.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $109.00, $99.00, $79.00 and $59.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

For more information and all ticketing information please visit www.mellencamp.com.

Mellencamp’s live shows have garnered huge critical acclaim with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show” and a “superb performance…still full of fiery defiance” by the Boston Globe. His extensive touring and live shows have solidified the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer’s place at the forefront of American music for the past 40 years.