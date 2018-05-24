Justin Donally, Nick DragoJevich, and Nick Young headed to Alberta Golden Gloves Championship

Advertisement

RED DEER, ALBERTA – Five Star Boxing Academy’s Justin Donally, Nick Dragojevich, and Nick Young will make their way to Red Deer this weekend for the Alberta Golden Gloves Championship.

Donally was named Team B.C.’s head coach for the event after working as an assistant coach for the club in the past two Boxing Nationals.

“I’m extremely honored to have the opportunity and to continue to be able to promote boxing in B.C.” Donally said of being chosen as head coach. “Boxing is hugely on the rise in the past couple of years, so its great to be a part of it.”

Donally explained that Nick Young and Nick Dragojevich have been training hard since the B.C Golden Gloves Championships in anticipation of this event.

“They look real good, they didn’t really take a break after the B.C. Golden Gloves.” Donally said. “They took a few days off, took a breath and got right back to it.”

Nick Young will go into the tournament with a 13-3 record, while Dragojevich will enter with a 7-2 mark.

Young hopes for a rematch with Josh Peck at the event after he fell to the boxer in their previous meeting. Young’s has a 1-1 career record against Peck.

Dragojevich will compete in his tenth career bout making him an open fighter at the start of next season.

This will be the last competition the Five Star Boxing Academy will participate in until the fall.

The Alberta Golden Gloves are set for May 25th and 26th.