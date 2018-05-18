Kennel Club bringing annual Dog Show back to Taylor this long weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John And District Kennel Club is hosting its annual Dog Show this May Long Weekend in Taylor.

There will be a total of six championship shows at the event, which takes place at the Taylor Ice Centre from Saturday – Monday. The following judges have been confirmed for the show: Lee Anne Bateman (AB); Brenton Wright (BC); Joe Lobb (ON); Janet Lobb (ON); Thomas Nesbitt (ON); David B. Swartwood (ON).

This year will be the show’s 35th straight year of competition. Last year’s show was the first in 10 years that was a full show, featuring 175 dogs from all over Canada.

Entry for spectators to come out and see the dogs is free, though the Kennel Club asks that attendees leave their dogs at home. Entries for the event itself are closed.

You can view the full list of breeds participating and the schedule of each show can be found below.