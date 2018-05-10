Kickin’ it with Friends Charity Soccer Tournament looking for more participants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kickin’ it with Friends Charity Soccer tournament was set to close registration last Sunday but they had one problem: not enough participants.

When registration closed there were only 30 children and only one adult team signed up to play. The tournament has now extended registration until this Friday in hopes of finding more participants.

The tournament will take place May 25th – 27th this year. The tournament is raising money for Natalie Small and her family as the local 4-year-old continues her battle with stage four neuroblastoma. For more info about Natalie’s battle with cancer and to help out visit her Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/natalies-fight-with-neuroblastoma.

The tournament has both adult and youth divisions. Youth players are organized by skill, gender, and age, whereas adults sign up as a team.

Registration for youth players costs $30, and to register an adult team the cost is $300. All games in the tournament will be played at Surerus Park.

For more information on the tournament and to register visit: http://fsjsoccer.com/news.php?news_id=1655407.