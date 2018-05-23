Kickin’ it with Friends charity tournament sees increase in registrants

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The “Kickin’ it With Friends” charity soccer tournament saw a rise in participants over the past week.

The tournament will have four teams in the U11-U14 age group, four teams in the U15-U19 age group, as well as four adult ladies teams. Only two adult men signed up for the tournament, so they will be assigned to a random ladies team.

The tournament is raising money for Natalie Small and her family as the local four year old continues her battle with Neuroblastoma. For more info about Natalie’s battle with cancer and to help out visit her Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/natalies-fight-with-neuroblastoma.

Fort St John Soccer Association Secretary-Treasurer Tina Pike explained that registration for the tournament is much lower this year than it was last year, even though the tournament was opened up to house players.

Registration for the tournament is still open and can be found at:http://fsjsoccer.com/news.php?news_id=1655407

The tournament will start with a draft on Friday night at 5:30 p.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 6:15. Games start at 6:30 at Surerus Park.