Kicking It With Friends Charity Soccer Tournament registration closes this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kicking It With Friends Annual Charity Soccer Tournament is set to close registration this Sunday.

This year the tournament will take place on May 25th and go until the 27th. The tournament is raising money for Natalie Small and her family as the local four year old continues her battle with Neuroblastoma. For more info about Natalie’s battle with cancer and to help out visit her Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/natalies-fight-with-neuroblastoma.

The Tournament will be a 7 vs 7 style format and will have both youth and adult divisions. Youth players will be placed on teams based on age, gender, and skill level. Adults will sign up as teams but residents are able to sign up as individuals and will be placed on a team.

Registration for youth players cost $30, and to register an adult team costs $300. All games in the tournament will be played at Surerus Park.

All fees must be paid by the time registration closes.