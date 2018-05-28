Kicking it with Friends raises $7,000 for Natalie Small

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kickin’ it with Friends Charity Soccer tournament was kicking it in Fort St. John this weekend.

This year’s tournament was raising money for Natalie Small and her family as the local four-year-old continues her battle with Neuroblastoma. The tournament saw a decline in numbers from last year, but was still able to raise over $7,000.

Five U13 teams, five U19 teams, and four Coed teams participated in the tournament this year.

Team Black were the big winners of the tournament as they took home 1st place in the U13 division, as well as a share of first place in the Coed division.

Other winners from the tournament included Team Green from the coed division, and Team Purple from the U19 division.