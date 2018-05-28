Killbillies beat Grim Reapers

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were in action last weekend, this time taking on the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

The team never looked back and won the game handily 215-56. “Daniboyyyy” was awarded the game MVP for her efforts.

Roller Derby wasn’t the only thing the Killbillies were up to this weekend as Becca “Gunna Wreck ya” was out Saturday afternoon raising money for Cops for Cancer. The Killbillies star participated in a dunk tank and raised $300 for the cause.

Saturday marked the final home bout for the Killbillies this season.