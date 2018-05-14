Killbillies go 0-3 in Flat Track Fever Tournament

CALGARY, ALBERTA, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were in action last weekend, this time at the Flat Track Fever Tournament where the team dropped all three games they participated in.

The Killbillies started off the tournament with a tough game against the Eville Roller Derby Association’s Living Dead where they lost 277-102, the second game against the Oil City Derby Girls was a tight contest with the Derby Girls winning 154-125, and the final game the Killbillies played was in a losing effort falling to the Jane Deers 255-78.

The MVP in the first game was awarded to “Knockout” as she delivered a number of big hits, the second game’s MVP was awarded to Francis “Break Em”, and the final MVP was shared between Becca “Gunna Wreck Ya” and “Blonde Momentum”.

“The team did really well considering we were missing some vets and we had a very short bench of only ten players.” Team President Jenna Hildebrand Stated. “We played hard and learnt a lot, and every team we played was a lot of fun.”

Up next for the Killbillies are home games against the Grimshaw Grimreapers on May 26th at 7:00 p.m.