Killbillies hosting Grimshaw in final home bout of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies development team is gearing up for their battle with the Grimshaw Grim Reapers this Saturday.

This is the first time this season the development team will see competitive play.

The Killbillies A team took on Grimshaw two weeks ago and won handily 168-42, with “Nutty” receiving the game MVP.

Tomorrow’s game is the final home bout for the Killbillies this season.

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.