Killbillies sweep weekend series with Grimshaw and Whitecourt

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were back in action this weekend with a double-header in Peace River.

The team took on the Whitecourt Hot Rollers and the Grimshaw Grim Reapers. The first game was against Whitecourt, which the Killbillies won 221-73. The Killbillies took on Grimshaw in the second game and won 168-42.

The MVP of the first game was the newest member of the team “Junkyard”, and the second game’s MVP was awarded to “Nutshell”. with the two wins, the Killbillies are now 3-0 to start the season.

Up next, the Killbillies will host Grimshaw and Whitecourt for a series of bouts on May 26th.