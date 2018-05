Killbillies sweep weekend series with Grimshaw and Whitecourt

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were back in action this weekend with a double-header in Peace River.

The team took on the Whitecourt Hot Rollers and the Grimshaw Grim Reapers. The first game was against Whitecourt, which the Killbillies won 221-73. The Killbillies took on Grimshaw in the second game and won 168-42.

Advertisement

The MVP of the first game was the newest member of the team “Junkyard”, and the second game’s MVP was awarded to “Nutshell”. with the two wins, the┬áKillbillies are now 3-0 to start the season.

Up next, the Killbillies will host Grimshaw and Whitecourt for a series of bouts on May 26th.