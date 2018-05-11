Lakepoint opens for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lakepoint Golf and Country Club opened its course at 10:00 a.m. today.

The first hour of tee times was booked solid, according to Lake Point General Manager Ryan Galay, but he added that there are still tee times available throughout the rest of the day. Galay expects that with today’s nice weather tee times will book up fast, so if residents are looking to golf today they should book sooner rather then later. Lakepoint also opened its driving range earlier this morning.

Advertisement

Lakepoint’s first event being held this season is a Mother’s Day Brunch. The event’s 11:00 a.m. seating is full, but there is still room in the 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. seatings.

The first tournament of the year is Lakepoint’s Club Night which will take place May 25th. The tournament is accepting registration and is open to members and non members.

Registration for the brunch and tournament can be found on Lake Point’s website at:http://www.lakepoint.ca/tournaments

With Lake Point opening that means that now all three of the Fort St. John area golf courses are now open for the season.