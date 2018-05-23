Large fire near Fort Nelson not currently a risk to public safety

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service says that though a wildfire burning in the Fort Nelson area has ballooned in size in the past two days, the fire does not pose a risk to public safety.

Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre says that the fire, which is burning east of the Muskwa River roughly 75 kilometres southwest of Fort Nelson, grew from a small fire to over 4,000 hectares overnight, making it the largest fire currently burning in B.C. However, Reynolds says that the fire is far from any property, and is not currently posing a risk to public safety.

The fire is one of a cluster that were sparked by lightning over the weekend. Reynolds explained that crews are currently working on containing two small fires north of the largest fire, both of which are smaller than 10 hectares in size. The rest of the fires are burning inside the boundaries of Northern Rocky Mountains Provincial Park, meaning the Wildfire Service is currently letting nature takes its course with those fires, since they are not threatening property.

Reynolds said that once additional crews arrive in Northeast B.C., the Wildfire Service will be looking at whether the 4,000 hectare fire will require a full firefighting attack, a modified attack, or if crews will just monitor the fire. Those crews are expert to arrive in Northeast B.C. later this week.