List of sports announced for the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Games Society announced the list of sports that athletes will compete in at the 2020 BC Winter Games, which are taking place in Fort St. John today.

The sports included will be alpine skiing, archery, badminton, basketball, biathlon, cross country skiing, curling, diving, figure skating, freestyle skiing, gymnastics, judo, karate, ringette, rhythmic gymnastics, snowboarding, speed skating and wheelchair basketball.

The games will also feature a long track speed skating event for the first time ever due to Fort St. John having a facility – the Pomeroy Sport Centre – that can host the event.

As many as 1,436 athletes, 361 coaches, and 246 officials are expected to compete at the games.

The 2020 BC Winter Games will take place February 20th-23rd, 2020 in Fort St. John.