LNG Canada CEO says construction will start in 2018

VANCOUVER, B.C. – LNG Canada’s CEO says construction will start in 2018 on the $40-billion LNG facility.

During an LNG conference Tuesday, Andy Calitz was quoted by Reuters news service as saying “It didn’t make sense in July 2016. When (our stakeholders) asked the inevitable question, when will you reconsider the FID? Our answer was: We will be in construction in 2018. I reaffirm that commitment today.”

Calitz confirmed a final investment decision was still on target to be made in 2018.

Reuters also quoted Calitz as saying anti-dumping tariffs on fabricated industrial steel was no longer an issue for the project and wouldn’t have an impact on the final investment decision.

LNG Canada requested an exemption from the 45.8 percent tariffs.

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc, PetroChina Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp and Korea Gas Corp. TransCanada Corp will build the pipeline.