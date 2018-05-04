Local group planning clean-up along Beatton River this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A group of residents will be heading out to the Beatton River this Sunday to help clean up the popular recreation area.

According to organizer Devynn Lessard-Wiebe, last year’s Beatton River clean-up was supposed to have just 20 participants, but in the end over 100 residents came out to help clean the shores of the nearby waterway.

Advertisement

Lessard-Wiebe said that the response for this year’s event has been incredibly positive from the community so far. Just a day after posting the event on Facebook, she said that over 40 participants say they’ll be coming to help clean up the river.

Lessard-Wiebe added that many local businesses are also donating time and equipment to help with the clean-up, including Oscars Disposal, D&T Disposal, Ace Instruments, and Safeway.

The clean-up is taking place this Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 just off the Cecil Lake at the pullout after the bridge over the Beatton River. Lessard-Wiebe said that garbage bags will be provided to all volunteers.

For more information, visit the clean-up operation’s Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2038343809825214/